Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been the power couple, many have rooted for. So when social media throws up a trend like #VirushkaDivorce it's bound to leave many wondering what's going on. This new trend has puzzled the internet as to why there is even a need for it.

The Claim

We all have seen Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma going strong. So one day when you wake up and find a trend on social media- #VirushkaDivorce, the internet is shaken. Recently after Paatal Lok landed in legal trouble with a politician, he demanded that Virat Kohli divorce the Bollywood actress. That's where the debate began, many fans began wondering about the matter, even as there was no comment from Anushka Sharma as a response to the politician.

#VirushkaDivorce is now trending on Twitter and fans who are completely blindsided are wondering if it happens to be true.

Me logging into Twitter to see what decided to make 2020 an even bigger shitshow, and seeing #VirushkaDivorce trending: pic.twitter.com/Cwc3sX1p69 — आत्मनिर्भर Senior Inspector Daya? (@sahil_asimsquad) June 5, 2020

The Investigation

Seeing the trend, we decided to see if the trend makes any sense. After a little digging around, the origin of the trend begins with a politician, BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar who claimed his photo was used without his permission in the show. In a video, he demanded that a national cricketer like Virat Kohli shouldn't be with Anushka Sharma.

Happiest person on earth right now #VirushkaDivorce pic.twitter.com/Gk7UUpcSbb — Abhishek Anand (@iamabhishek__14) June 5, 2020

Recently, an article from 2016 by a media house, 'Confirmed: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli split' has been making the rounds. Incidentally, this article was never taken down. This has added fuel to fire.

This Twitter trend has picked up so much traction and fans are confused. Netizens, however, are alerting fake news on the trend and have turned it into a meme fest. Neither the athlete or the actress have commented, nor have they invited such news about their divorce.

Claim reviewed:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to divorce, as #VirushkaDivorce trends

Claimed by:

IBTimes

Fact Check:

False