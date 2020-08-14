An old video featuring Priyanka Singh, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and her husband Siddharth Tanwar has suddenly gone viral two months after his death. The video shows Priyanka and Siddharth lashing out at Rajat, a staff of the late actor, for information regarding money transferred from the account of Sushant.

In the now viral video, Priyanka and Siddharth can be seen grilling Rajat over money allegedly transferred to the account Pankaj, an ex-employee of Sushant. "Paise transfer huye Pankaj ko jisko humne nikala tha?" Priyanka can be seen asking angrily in the video. The couple also threaten Rajat with dire consequences if he doesn't reveal the information.

In the video, Priyanka lashes out at Rajat saying he is standing in a "Bollywood star's house" and talking in front of a "Supreme Court lawyer". She also threatens to call the police. Priyanka and Siddharth keep pressing Rajat to reveal whether he took the decision of transferring the money or he did it at the instance of someone else.

Siddharth keeps insisting that if someone else coerced or advised Rajat to transfer the money, he should just give the name and he would be allowed to go. They also threaten to put him in jail if he does not reveal the information.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. In an FIR filed with Patna Police last month, Sushant's father KK Singh had alleged that Rs 15 crore was transacted from his son's account.