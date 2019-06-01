A train hawker named Avdhesh Dubey became an internet sensation after a couple of his videos went viral on social media. However, his comic stunts landed him in legal trouble along with a fine.

A couple of videos are on social media, in which Avdhesh is seen making train passengers laugh with his jokes on some politicians while selling toys. Apparently a supporter of Narendra Modi, he was seen mocking opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mulayam Singh Yadav among others.

These videos reached Railway Protection Force, who arrested him on multiple charges including illegal hawking on train. He has been charged under section 44 (prohibition on hawking and begging), 145 B (spreading nuisance or using abusive language in railway carriage), 147 (unlawful entry into train) and others of Railway Act.

He was produced before Judicial Magistrate in Surat, following which he has been fined with Rs 3,500 and sentenced to 10 days judicial custody.

"The video clip of Avdhesh Dubey has become very popular on social media and we also received his video. In the video clip he was seen making remarks on the political leaders. We have charged him for unauthorised vending," The Indian Express quoted RPF inspector, Ishwar Singh as saying.

Meanwhile, netizens are extremely annoyed at the act of arresting him and sentencing him such the punishment. Scores of tweets are being made, slamming RPF and requesting Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal to ensure his immediate release.

"@RailMinIndia shame on you for arresting poor Avdhesh Dubey who became popular because of his viral video Hawking toys in train. Arrested under unlawful vending. What a joke. There are 1000s of unlawful vendors out there. Arrest them and destroy their source of income . Disgrace," tweeted one person.

There are many such tweets, requesting the authorities to free Avdhesh. Hailing from Varanasi, he has been earning his bread and butter by selling toys on train since past two years. Check some of the tweets and his video:

Viral sensation #AvdheshDubey with great entrepreneurial skills & comic timing has been arrested for illegal hawking in trains. 10 days imprisonment & 3500 fine. Our authorities need to have some sense of humour along with compassion. pic.twitter.com/tBS7gjFJQG — Abhishek Dubey (@abhishekcdubey) May 31, 2019

All of us enjoyed watching his video on social media. Appeal to @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal @narendramodi to free #AvdheshDubey. What he did might be illegal but he doesn't deserve to be in jail. Give him employment option rather. PLEASE LOOK INTO THIS.https://t.co/CvsyfzOIWm — Karan Bhardwaj (@Karan_Bow) June 1, 2019

@RailMinIndia .. Arresting Avdhesh Dubey ? What a shame ! — atul agarwal (@atulapt) June 1, 2019

@PiyushGoyal respected sir, pl do something about the train vendor avdhesh dubey . Please don't penalize him . Thank you — nikhilRC (@nikhilRC) June 1, 2019