Recently released Short Film – 'Haba Goba', powered by Terribly Tiny Tales and directed by Viral Shah is grabbing spotlights all around the internet. Intriguing right from the casting of Bandish Bandits' fame Tridha Choudhury & Ritwik Bhowmik, the short film revolves around a sweet relatable tinder date story. It also features RJ Prerna Nahata in a supporting role.

The entertainment industry has held Viral since his childhood. He made his Gujarati film debut as a director with Midnights with Menka after which he delivered Golkeri. Viral has been a writer, dubbing artist, child actor and is currently sharpening his directorial skills. Talking about directing the short film Viral says, "Running a content house which produces brand films and having directed a feature film, it was a great experience working on this project which is centralized on proper storytelling and is a hybrid of the brand plugin."

The plot of the story is built on the dating scenario in the current pandemic situation. The title 'Haba Goba' is a Bengali word which means 'idiot'. The film depicts chemistry between leads belonging from different regional backgrounds, one being Gujarati and the other Bengali. Viral has crafted this thematic short film that connects major populations through an intriguing storyline written by Amrit Paul and Sharanya Rajgopal. The early reviews suggest the viewers have found it relatable and adorable. It kept fans smiling throughout the video. People shared this addressing it as cute, light giggling, and heart touching content on the internet.

Besides Viral directing it, the short film has also been produced by 'The Creative Tribe' owned by Viral Shah and Masumeh Makhija. Apart from Television Commercials and Digital Films, the house is now focusing on creating entertainment content powered by brands just as the long format branded content they created for mutual funds Sahi hai along with Mirum agency. Viral is inclined towards this format because it plugs in a brand effortlessly without hampering the storytelling of the film.