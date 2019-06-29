Financial consultant, stock broker and now a producer, Viral Motani is on cloud nine. His produced song, the recreated version of 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai' has touched 27 Million views on YouTube. The song is a remake of the iconic track that starred Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt.

Ask Viral about this achievement, he says, "Its a surreal feeling. I never thought that the recreated version would hit so well with the audience and they will shower so much love. It's an amazing feeling and the love by audience is a huge motivating factor for me to create more and more good content."

Viral's 2014 Marathi release, 'Bol Baby Bol' was a huge success too.