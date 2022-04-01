Who is she?

Negin Ghalavand was born on September 16 1999 in Iran Middle East, then moved to the Netherlands at the age of 11 with her family. She then went to medical university after high school but was always active in the fashion and beauty community since the early days of Instagram and quickly grew a following and started taking on deals while pursuing school.

Modelling stage:

Later on, she had great opportunities and started taking on modelling jobs outside of the country. She got the chance to travel and work with many brands. In the meantime, she also decided to take online courses in tech, she wanted to focus on the business side and learn more about starting her own venture, while still travelling, working and creating new content.

The model got to know many new people while travelling and also found an interest in spirituality.

Influence on social media:

She grew a community on her social media and has become an IT girl that the brands like to collaborate with. With a million followers (only) on Instagram, her influence is growing and she decided that it was time to focus on her own projects.

New ventures:

She has several projects and ideas in the works for the future, she claims.

She's currently working on her own jewellery brand " Ghalavand " but hasn't decided on a release date yet.