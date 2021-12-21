Tony Robbins famously said, "Working because you want to, not because you have to is financial freedom." In the current age, money is the one factor that drives our lives and shapes them. If your work is something that you love doing, it does not feel like work. However, if your work is not something you enjoy but just a necessity to fulfill your life obligations then it becomes a headache. So, while being financially independent is important, doing something that you love is paramount.

Viraj Patil is a motivating influencer who aims to guide and create awareness of financial independence in the youth of today. Born and raised in Mumbai, Viraj spent more than half of his life under financial constraints. He remembers it as the toughest time of his life when he helplessly saw his parents sacrificing their necessities to fund his education and fulfill his demands. Despite both of them working and exhausting themselves out, making ends meet was hard. Seeing all this from the beginning made him understand the importance of financial freedom and with his iron will, hard work and inquisitive mind, he embarked on his own business consulting journey that has altered his life's course.

Today, Viraj uses his public platform to motivate the younger generation to understand the value of financial independence and attaining that by following their dreams. Too many times, you let your parents or society decide what you want to pursue in life. This makes you unhappy, discontent, and dissatisfied, thus unproductive. Viraj begs his followers to follow their dreams. He believes he can't stress it enough because that one decision can transform our lives.

He shares his words of wisdom for all those followers pursuing their dreams in such a manner,

"On your journey towards success, you must consider these three factors; Number one, know your purpose in life. If you don't, it will be very difficult to achieve your best version. Number two, believe in your potential because if you don't believe in yourself, you will never be able to achieve anything. Lastly, always be willing to put the effort into achieving that potential. Start now and don't wait for anyone's approval. "

According to Viraj, spending your life according to your own way is what equates to success. He preaches all about financial freedom, discovering your inner calling, and pursuing your dreams and passions because that is all that should matter at the end of the day. Considering how the youth of today desperately needs direction in life, Viraj is a ray of hope on Instagram for all those looking for the motivation to succeed.