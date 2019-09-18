Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She qualified after beating American opponent Sara Hildebrandt in the World Wrestling Champions held in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan. The American was the reigning silver medallist in the event.

The 25-year-old wrestler, who has won gold medals in both Commonwealth Games and Asian Games last year, will wrestle in the bronze-medal match against Greek wrestler Maria Prevolaraki on Wednesday (September 18) after defeating her American opponent convincingly as the score read 8-2 for her.

She had previously defeated Yuliya Khalvadzhy of Ukraine 5-0 in the first round of the repechage in the 53kg category to stay in contention for an Olympic quota and a bronze medal.