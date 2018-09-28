Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will go down in Premier League history as one of the greats of the game, a leader on and off the pitch for the club.

The Belgian defender has had an incredibly successful time in Manchester, winning three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and three league titles since he made his switch to Manchester City from German club Hamburg.

Now, Kompany wants to give back to the club and city that has given him everything. The defender has vowed to help eradicate homelessness in Manchester by donating his testimonial earnings to the Tackle4MCR foundation, which proposes to end homelessness in Manchester by 2020.

"I've received so much from Manchester. Over the past decade, I've been lucky to have witnessed and played a part in Manchester City's rise as a club and a brand. This has also run parallel alongside the rise of a whole region.

"However, with this spectacular rise, comes a very visible downside: more and more people are left out of and have no access to the benefits of the rapid development, often leaving them no choice but to end up on the streets." said the Manchester City captain.

Yesterday @AndyBurnhamGM and I launched @tackle4mcr, a combined effort to tackle rough sleeping in our region. Here is my open letter to Greater Manchester: https://t.co/qHk4gzhJ48

Please follow and support us on @tackle4mcr. More info on https://t.co/bdPMCLLbv6 pic.twitter.com/o9x2nugaUL — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) September 27, 2018

Kompany has paired with the mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham to create a social change with the Tackle4MCR programme.

Earlier, Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs had helped the homeless in Manchester by offering them a place to stay for a few months in commercial properties that they owned, which was praised by everyone.

Kompany moved to Manchester City in the 2008 summer transfer window, and a testimonial for him will be held sometime next August. The Belgian has made over 300 appearances for the Cityzens, and gone on to lead the club for a majority of his time at the club.