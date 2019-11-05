Vin Diesel took to Instagram today to wish his friend and Fast & Furious movie co-star Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker on her 21st birthday. Vin Diesel's message to Meadow Walker shows how much he misses her father, Paul Walker, and how much love he has for the entire Walker family.

It has been six years since Paul Walker passed away in a tragic car accident. But his friend and Fast & Furious movie co-star Vin Diesel has not forgotten him. Earlier today, the celebrated star took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message for Walker's daughter, Meadow. Paul posted an adorable photo of Meadow along with a beautiful caption.

"I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming... but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Happy Birthday, Meadow! I know it's your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin."

To this, Meadow Walker thanked him for his birthday wishes and added that "can't wait to see you soon. And my little angels. Love you."

Paul Walker's tragic accident

On November 30, 2013, Paul Walker and Roger Rodas left an event for Walker's charity Reach Out Worldwide for victims of Typhoon Haiyan with Rodas driving his Porsche Carrera GT. The car crashed into a concrete lamp post and two trees and burst into flames. Paul Walker died from the combined effects of trauma and burns and both of their bodies were burned beyond recognition.

At the time of the accident, no alcohol or drugs were found in both Rodas and Walker's system. At the same time, police found no evidence of drag racing.

Right after Paul Walker's tragic death, numerous friends from Hollywood posted tributes on their respective social media accounts. During that time, his friend and movie co-star Vin Diesel posted a heartbreaking message on his Instagram stating that he is speechless. Diesel added that "Brother I will miss you very much. I am absolutely speechless. Heaven has gained a new Angel. Rest in Peace."

Vin Diesel's future projects

In other news, Vin Diesel has several interesting projects lined up for the upcoming years. He recently gave a voice for the character Groot in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. He is going to play the role of Ray Garrison in the upcoming superhero movie of the same name. In addition to this, Vin Diesel is going to reprise his role as Dominic Toretto in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9 movie.