In the world full of rights and wrongs, there is always a hero masking himself as a villain. A villain who is hiding his true heroism behind his seemingly cruel intentions. A villain that ultimately ends up saving people and becoming the hero. Confused? Well, here's a look at some villains who turned heroes and saved the show.

Snape

The infamous evil professor Snape was hated for being cruel towards Harry Potter. Snape would find any excuse to punish Harry and his friends. When Snape killed Dumbledore, Potter-heads literally lost their plot. But the bubble of rage was soon busted as the real intentions of Snape was revealed. He was a true friend and hero. Had it not been for him, Harry wouldn't have survived through so many challenges.

Loki

The forever jealous little brother of the righteous Thor is the perfect villain of the Marvel World. In Marvel's latest film, Avengers Infinity War, Loki finally atones his villainous act and sacrifices his life to save Thor. This act of true heroism left everyone awestruck. In the world full of darkness and glory, Loki will always stand out.

Darth Vader

Darth Vader was probably the most iconic villain of all time. Darth found the light by the end of the Star Wars Trilogy. Vader revealed that he was the father of Luke Skywalker and pursued him to join the dark side. Darth Vader unleashed his good side when the emperor began to torture Luke. Darth Vader kills his own Sith Master and dies in peace next to his son.

Winter Soldier

Wired to hate and destroy, Winter Soldier relearned life lessons and chose the right path. In the latest film from the Avenger series, Avengers: Infinity War, Winter Soldier joined the fight against Thanos and participated in saving the world. Winter Soldier, Bucky, has shown us all that hate is powerful and rising against it is true heroism.

Hector Barbossa

Barbossa's actions have always been a testimony to his character. This hated but valorous villain always remained true to his principles. In the latest Pirates of the Caribbean film, Dead Men Tell No Tales, Barbossa initially partnered with Salazar to kill Jack Sparrow. But eventually ended up saving Jack and his daughter. It is true that a just and an honourable villain is way better than a foolish friend.

Catch Hector Barbossa in the first Indian television premiere of Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge this Sunday, June 17, at 1 pm and 9 pm on Star Movies.