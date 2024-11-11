Vikrant Massey is keeping extremely busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Report', which also stars Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra. From visiting the Godhra railway station to giving out major interviews, the 12th Fail actor is doing it all for the film and until now everything seemed to fall into place. A recent conversation on a popular portal has dragged the actor into massive controversy.

Vikrant, who used to be a staunch BJP-critic earlier changed his stance off-late and believes that things are not as bad as people try to portray it. His notion about the safety of Hindus and Muslims is being criticised.

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra for his podcast, Unplugged, Massey spoke about how India is literally the ideal country to settle in and that things are not as bad as it is always portrayed. He said, "Things that I used to think was bad, they actually aren't bad, from my point of view. The things that I used to like about others, they aren't that good in reality. I am also a constantly evolving person. Today I feel it is not as bad. People say Hindus are in danger, I don't think they are in danger. People says Muslims are in danger, no one is in danger. Everything is going well."

He further went on to add, "This is the best country to live in the world. Go to Europe, France, America, you will see and know what is happening. This is the only livable country right now and this is the only country which is the future of the world."

While talking about the right ideology and its counterpart, the anti-right ideology, Vikrant mentioned, "There is a definite right ideology. But there's an anti-right ideology. I don't see a left anymore." He added, "The country is developing. I have also been respected and honoured by the Government of India. I was called to the oath taking ceremony. My film is shown to kids in Government schools, I didn't ask them to show but they were shown 12th Fail so that they can be inspired to make a mark and contribute towards the development of the country. So, these are good things, I am happy."

He’s an opportunist, just like most people who claim on the social media and the mainstream media to follow any kind of political ideology — Adhya (@psych_enigma) November 10, 2024

Vikrant's comments have not been well received by netizens, an X user wrote, "He's an opportunist, just like most people who claim on the social media and the mainstream media to follow any kind of political ideology". Another shared, "Don't give too much credit to Bollywood folks. They will dance to the tunes of the current ecosystem. He is just smart enough to gauge that the current govt is here to stay!"

In terms of work, Vikrant's 'The Sabarmati Report' is slated to release on November 15 and is based on the Godhra train burning incident of February 27, 2002.