This year has been a fruitful one for small screen actor Vikrant Massey who was seen in three web series – Made In Heaven, Criminal Justice and Broken But Beautiful Season 2. All three web series have done really well on OTTs. Besides, Vikrant has also fetched many offers from Bollywood. The actor has recently shot for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak where he plays Deepika Padukone's husband. Deepika will be seen playing the character of an acid attack survivor. The actor doesn't have a theatrical release yet but has been shooting for back-to-back films this year.

Apart from Chhapaak, he shot for Ronnie Screwvala's Yaar Jigri with Sunny Singh and Vinod Bachchan's wedding film Ginny Weds Sunny, that seems him paired opposite Yami Gautam. Also, in the presence of his close friends and family, he got engaged to girlfriend Sheetal Thakur.

What's next for Vikrant Massey?

It was reported recently that Vikrant Massey has been roped in to play the lead role in Taapsee Pannu's romantic thriller film which will be directed by Vinil Mathew. As per the latest reports, he has been roped in to play a vital role in Sujoy Ghosh's next film that stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the lead.

Sources have reported that the film is going to be a remake of a Korean crime-thriller called Blind, which was released in 2011. Sonam will be seen playing an ex-cop who goes blind in an accident that happens while hunting down a criminal. There will be a man who witnesses all this that has been happening and Vikrant is going to play that man is what the sources say. This film is going to be an out and out woman-centric film.

Sujoy who directed Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla this year produces this thriller which will go on floors in March 2020.