Pongal is an important occasion for Tamil film industry as not just movie releases, but the makers choose the festival time to unveil the promotional materials from their forthcoming projects. This year too, there are 10s of posters, teaser and important announcement being made.

Here, we are listing out the teasers and the first look which were released on Tuesday, January 15.

Indian 2 First Look

Kamal Haasan as Senapathi is back! The first look from Shankar's Indian 2 is out in which the Ulaganayagan is being seen showing his finger at us. The poster announced that the political thriller will begin its shooting from January 18. [Crawl down to view the movie posters]

Kadaram Kondan Teaser

The teaser of Chiyaan Vikram, Kamal Haasan's daughter Akshara and Nasser's daughter Abi Hassan-starrer Kadaram Kondan has hit the internet with a bang. It is an out-and-out action-packed clip. The video showcases that an expert in safe breaking is on a run. The high-rise buildings, chase sequence and the overall behaviour of the characters give a Hollywood touch to the flick.

Charlie Chaplin 2 Trailer

The trailer from Prabhu Deva and Nikki Galrani's Charlie Chaplin 2 will be revealed by director Karthik Subbaraj, who is basking in the success of Rajinikanth's Petta, at 6 pm on Tuesday, January 15.

Kombu Vecha Singamda

The first look from Sasikumar-starrer Kombu Vecha Singamda is out online. A simple look of the actor wearing black shirt and white veshti has hit the internet. Periyar EV Ramasamy's photo in the background caught the viewers' attention.

Ganesha Meendum Santhipom

Former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant, Oviya and Prithvi Rajan starrer Ganesha Meendum Santhipom teaser was launched by Jayam Ravi. The video from Ratheesh Erate-directorial presents some of the key moments of the film.

Kalavani 2 Single

A single titled Kaaru Potu Odi Vandhu from Vemal and Oviya's Kalavani 2 will be out at 7 pm.

These apart, there were some important announcements that include Vishal's Ayogya (April) and Simbu's Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven (February 1) release plans.