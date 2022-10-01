'Vikram Vedha' starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan has released on Friday, September 30. While fans are swooning over the new film, singer-actor Saba Azad has given her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan, aka Ro, a glorious review in a series of notes.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 1, Saba shared a poster of Hrithik from Vikram Vedha and wrote, "Congratulations on an excellent performance to the most hardworking human I know – you make me so, so proud Ro (Hrithik)!!"

Saba Azad watched the film twice

While, in the next message, Saba posted another poster of Vikram Vedha featuring Hrithik and Saif, and wrote, "Congratulations to team Vikram Vedha for a super engaging film – I have seen it twice and I am going to see it again... and again!!"

Earlier, Saba had also given a shoutout to 'Vikram Vedha' and asked fans to watch the film. Prior to the film's release, Saba had re-shared a post by Hrithik and wrote, "One day to go!!!!!" In another note on Instagram Stories, she had added a link and written, "Book your tickets here!!"

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad relationship

On the day of the release i.e. on Friday evening, Hrithik was seen spending time with Saba in Juhu. The couple was photographed together by the paparazzi. The duo made their relationship official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration earlier this year. Ever since then, they have been quite open when it comes to expressing love toward one another in public.

Meanwhile, 'Vikram Vedha' has opened to good reviews and has already earned Rs 10 crore at the box office on its first day. Written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, the film is an action-thriller that is inspired by the Indian folktale Vikram-Betaal.