In less than 24 hours, the much-hyped movie Vikram will hit the screens in multiple languages. The multi-starrer film has piqued a lot of interest with its impressive teaser and trailer. Hence, it has created a lot of positive buzz.

Vikram Movie Review
Kamal Haasan's Vikram early review.PR Handout

Now, the early positive reviews will only build further hype around Vikram. Well, producer-actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA, Chepauk - Thiruvallikeni Constituency, has spoken high about the flick.

On Twitter, he gave a one-word verdict about Vikram and hailed Kamal Haasan and others' work while predicting the film to become a "blockbuster." He wrote, "#Vikram superthx to ulaganayakan @ikamalhaasan sir @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial
#Fahad @turmericmediaTM and the whole team for this movie experience ! Sure blockbuster !"

Elated by the positive words, Kamal Haasan thanked the DMK MLA while referring him as 'thambi' (brother). "Dear
@Udhaystalin thambi. Thanks for your glowing first view report on #Vikram . You had proclaimed yourself as a fan. Your report will enthuse all my other brothers to dizzying heights. @RKFI @turmericmediaTM #VikramHitlist."

Kamal Haasan in Vikram
Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi in Vikram

Vikram is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who had made hit movies like Kaithi and Master. The mega-budget flick has Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupati and Fahadh Faasil in the leads. It has Girish Gangadharan's cinematography and Anirudh Ravichander's music.

Suriya has done a cameo in the flick.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial is releasing in 600+ screens in Tamil Nadu, 200+ in Kerala and Karnataka, 400+ in Andhra and Telangana, 500 from rest of India and 500+ in overseas. The film is releasing easily in over 2200 screens worldwide.

