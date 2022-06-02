In less than 24 hours, the much-hyped movie Vikram will hit the screens in multiple languages. The multi-starrer film has piqued a lot of interest with its impressive teaser and trailer. Hence, it has created a lot of positive buzz.

Now, the early positive reviews will only build further hype around Vikram. Well, producer-actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK Youth Wing Secretary and MLA, Chepauk - Thiruvallikeni Constituency, has spoken high about the flick.

On Twitter, he gave a one-word verdict about Vikram and hailed Kamal Haasan and others' work while predicting the film to become a "blockbuster." He wrote, "#Vikram superthx to ulaganayakan @ikamalhaasan sir @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial

#Fahad @turmericmediaTM and the whole team for this movie experience ! Sure blockbuster !"

Elated by the positive words, Kamal Haasan thanked the DMK MLA while referring him as 'thambi' (brother). "Dear

@Udhaystalin thambi. Thanks for your glowing first view report on #Vikram . You had proclaimed yourself as a fan. Your report will enthuse all my other brothers to dizzying heights. @RKFI @turmericmediaTM #VikramHitlist."

Vikram is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who had made hit movies like Kaithi and Master. The mega-budget flick has Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupati and Fahadh Faasil in the leads. It has Girish Gangadharan's cinematography and Anirudh Ravichander's music.

Suriya has done a cameo in the flick.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial is releasing in 600+ screens in Tamil Nadu, 200+ in Kerala and Karnataka, 400+ in Andhra and Telangana, 500 from rest of India and 500+ in overseas. The film is releasing easily in over 2200 screens worldwide.