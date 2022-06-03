After three years, Kamal Haasan is back with a bang with Vikram. He has collaborated with Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi and Master fame. In the cast, there are other big names like Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil who will be doing key roles.

Shivani Narayan, Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, Kalidas Jayaram, Shanvi Srivastava, Aruldoss and many others in the cast. The film has Anirudh Ravichander's music. A few songs, including Kamal Haasan's "Pathala Pathala" number, have struck a chord with the listeners.

The movie has Philomin Raj's editing and Girish Ganghadharan's cinematography.

Vikram Story:

It is a high-octane action film where a special investigator is assigned a case of serial Killings. As the investigation proceeds, he finds the case is not what it seems to be and leading down this path is only going to end in a war between everyone involved.

Kamal Haasan will be seen as AK Vikram, a government agent commander, Fahadh Faasil as police officer Amar and Vijay Sethupathi as Santhanam, an evil gangster with a golden tooth.

Vikram is assigned to save the life of a high ranking government official who has been kidnapped by two siblings, in which one is a gangster and the other a politician. Will he succeed in his mission and if yes how he accomplishes it forms the crux of the story.

Hype:

The movie has generated a lot of hype. Not just in Tamil, the film is releasing in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. Hence, there is a big expectation from cine-goers across the country and mainly in South India. Will the movie live up to the expectations? Check out what netizens say about Kamal Haasan-starrer:

Umair Sandhu: "'Vikram' is one of the Best action thriller ever made in Kollywood. What a Unique High Voltage Action Saga. Engaging Thrilling Story from start to end. #kamalhaasan, #fahadhfaasil, #vijaysethupathi gave Outstanding Performances. They all Stole the Show all the way. Climax is the ISP of film. A Surprise HIT on the way."

