Aashram 3 is grabbing quite many headlines. The third season of the hit series that revolves around Baba Nirala (Bobby Deol) has received a warm response from the audience. International Business Times, got in touch with actor Vikram Mastaal to speak about his role, how did he bag it, working with Prakash Jha and more.

How did you bag the part of Balveer in Aashram?

It was really unexpected. I received a call out of nowhere to audition for the role of Balveer one day. And after hearing Prakash Ji's name, I instantly said yes. Who can say no to him, right? I had immense faith in the way he fleshes out his characters and develops their arch. The characters and the screenplay written by Prakash ji are really incredible, to say the least. I has been always been an inclination to work with him. So when I finally offered the part, I was quite overwhelmed. The fact that my character is so well written and crucial to the story, was an added bonus.

Take us through your character in the show.

I am essaying the role of Balveer Singh in the web show. Balveer is Darshan's brother and SP of Delhi. I am one of the characters who is crucial to the way the story unfolds. Balveer is an interesting person and the story moves around my role.

Your experience of working with Darshan Kumar

I have to say, Darshan is really an incredible actor. I was very impressed by his brilliant acting skills in Kashmir Files. He is a genuine person and a phenomenal actor to work with. We used to chill and discuss a lot of things in our free time. It was like meeting an old friend and starting the conversation from where we left. Overall, the experience of working with Darshan was really nice.

How does it feel to be on a Prakash Jha set? Was there something you learnt from him?

It was an incredibly enriching experience to work with Prakash Ji. Working with him isn't just like a director-actor thing. With him, everyone is one team. From the spotboys to the actors, he keeps his eye on everyone. He is the person who gives chances to people who come from small towns with glittering dreams in their eyes. I am mesmerized by the way he works, it is so inspiring. With Prakash Jha, each day is a new learning. I got to learn a lot of new things from him and the whole experience of working with him. He is quite open to discussing the depth of characters. His insights and inputs helped us improvise better.

Were you expecting that the third season would also be so well received?

It feels amazing to be a part of something so big. I think I am blessed that the audience has loved my character and showered their affection. I expected it to be a blockbuster as the first two seasons were big hits.