Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, July 22, announced aid of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi who was shot dead near the national capital.

The Uttar Pradesh journalist passed away today morning after being shot at by miscreants over an eve-teasing incident.

The chief minister's office said that the deceased journalist's wife would be given a government job and the children would be provided free education.

Joshi was attacked in front of his kids

Joshi, was attacked when he was returning from his sister's house along with his two daughters on a motorbike on Monday night. He suffered a bullet injury on his head after assailants opened fire at him near his residence.

The doctor of a private hospital monitoring Joshi said the journalist suffered excessive brain damage due to the bullet injury.

The attack is believed to be the fallout of a complaint that Joshi had lodged at the Vijay Nagar police station in Ghaziabad on July 16. He had complained that some people were harassing his niece.

A CCTV footage showed Joshi's bike being intercepted by a group of men who surrounded the bike, and started pulling and hitting the rider.

The two daughters of Vikram Joshi could be seen running away the moment the bike falls.

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the shooting incident and the local beat in-charge Raghvendra was put on suspension with immediate effect for not taking swift action and ignoring the complaint filed by the family of the victim.

The journalist's family has accused the police of inaction as the complaint was lodged on July 16 after a scuffle between Joshi and the miscreants.

