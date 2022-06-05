Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram has come out with flying colors as the movie has run into packed houses in the South states. Especially in Tamil Nadu, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film has done extremely well, breaking several records.

Vikram Box Office Collection

The early reports from the trade have indicated that Vikram has grossed over Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office. The multilingual film has achieved this feat in just a matter of three days.

Trade reports claim that Vikram has already entered the profit zone in many centres including some overseas market. Rakesh Gowthaman, manager of Vettri Cinemas, said that the movie went for packed houses for the first three days and he has already sold 30 per cent of tickets.

"Wooohoooo !!! Fri - Sun all shows HOUSEFULL & the advance bookings is Terrific .

Prime shows for next weekend already 30% booked in #Vettri !!!Next two days ticket demand will be high. Blockbuster #Vikram Very happy for #Andavar @Dir_Lokesh proved it yet again , [sic]" he tweeted.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Thanks Fans

Responding to the audience's response, Lokesh Kanagaraj thanked the fans. He wrote, "I haven't been this emotional ever. The acceptance u've showed #Vikram and me has been so overwhelming.I don't know how i'm gonna repay you guys for all this love.Ever grateful to @ikamalhaasan sir and my amazing people. So moved. Love you all . [sic]"

Kamal Haasan responded to the director's message by stating that his production house will support like he did this time. He posted, "The only way you can do any debt management with a loving audience is to never become complacent. Do honest back breaking work, they love and respect that. My energy comes from their love.All power to your endeavors. RKFI will proudly support you like we did this time. Rock on."

Vikram, which also has Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil in the leads, had got a flying start at the Tamil Nadu box office. It had minted Rs 20 crore, becoming the third biggest opener of the year after Ajith Kumar's Valimai and Vijay's Beast.