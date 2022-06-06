Kamal Haasan's multi-starrer Vikram has struck gold at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The film has done exceptionally well in most centres while remaining unstoppable in Tamil Nadu.

Opening Weekend Collection in Tamil Nadu

The film was released to a huge hype and it got a flying start due to positive pre-release talk. On the first day, it collected Rs 23.2 crore, thereby becoming the third biggest opener of 2022 in Kollywood.

On its second day, Vikram collected Rs 20 crore. However, the Sunday collection was higher than what it made on Friday and Saturday. The movie raked in Rs 24 crore, taking three-day collection to 67.2 crore.

Whereas it collected Rs 13 crore in the two Telugu-speaking states while earning Rs 11 crore from Karnataka. In Kerala, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has raked in Rs 15.72 crore. However, the collection in the Hindi belt is not up to the mark as it could earn only 3 crore.

As per the trade reports, the movie collected around Rs 109 crore from the domestic box office. Among the overseas centres, it has done well in the US where it has minted over Rs 14 crore.

Interestingly, the movie has managed to retain its momentum even on Monday. The early reports from the trade claim that it has made a good business on its fourth day.

4 Day Collection (Estimation)

An estimation from the trade trackers say that the total domestic collection of Vikram will be over Rs 140 crore.

Vikram is an action thriller in which Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil play key roles. The good story, Kamal Haasan's performance and Anirudh's BGM have been praised to heavens. The film has already entered a profit zone in some centres.

With Vikram getting good reviews, the movie is likely to become the first movie of Kamal Haasan to cross Rs 200-crore mark.