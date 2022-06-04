Kamal Haasan's Vikram has got a flying start at the worldwide box office. The movie has opened to positive reviews in Tamil Nadu and expected to do well in the next few days.

Vikram has an ensemble cast comprising of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil. With the teaser and trailer striking the right chords, the movie was predicted to get a solid start at the box office.

Advance Booking for Vikram

The advance booking of tickets were met with extremely positive reviews. Nikilesh Surya, who manages Rohini Silverscreens, opened up about pre-sales of tickets. On Twitter, he revealed that the chain of theatres have sold for 25,000 tickets in advance.

"A staggering 25000 tickets sold in advance for #Vikram @RohiniSilverScr Phenomenal numbers thanks to the return of #Ulaganayagan with never before kind of promotions in Tamil cinema and an intriguing cast and crew," he posted.

He also claimed that it had sold 32,000 advance tickets of Vijay's Beast and 10,000 tickets of Sivakarthikeyan's Don.

Rakesh Gowthaman of Vettri Theatres too spoke about good response for the advance booking. He wrote, "It's #Vikram Vikraaam Vikraaaaaaam all the way ... All shows of this weekend allotted ...Theri bookings for #VikramInVettri [sic]"

Vikram Box Office Collection

The distributors have expressed confidence over the content and stated that Vikram has the potential to cross Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu in a matter of days.

The early predictions coming from the trade says that it is going to become the third biggest opener in the state after Vijay's Beast and Ajith's Valimai.

Likewise, it has done well in Karnataka and Andhra. In the US, it has got far better response than Akshay Kumar's new release Samrat Prithiviraj and Adivi Sesh's Major.

Vikram has grossed over Rs 1.5 crore in the US market.