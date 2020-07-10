A coronavirus test will be done on Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey before his body is sent for post mortem. The dreaded gangster was shot dead by UP STF in an encounter on Friday (July 10) morning.

IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal said that four security personnel were also injured in the encounter today.

Dubey is being tested for the Covid infection as his key associate Amar Dubey had tested positive for the deadly virus.

The body of the slain gangster is presently kept in Hallett hospital and has not yet been sent for post mortem. Dubey's post mortem examination will be conducted after his coronavirus test report comes in.

Vikas's aide Amar Dubey was shot dead on Wednesday in rural Maudaha in UP's Hamirpur. He was often seen carrying a gun with the gangster. He used to travel with him for ensuring his security.

Family members yet to reach hospital

Meanwhile, none of the family members of the gangster have yet reached the hospital after the news of his death came in. Dubey's mother Sarla Dubey is in Lucknow but has, till now, refused to meet media persons. A number of policemen were stationed outside the Lucknow residence in Krishna Nagar area.

His brother Deep Prakash Dubey is absconding. His wife Richa Dubey and son were picked up by STF and are in the Police Lines in Kanpur.

Vikas Dubey was the most-wanted man in Uttar Pradesh after he killed eight police personnel in Kanpur last week.

