Following the deadly encounter of terrorist Vikas Dubey, a policeman who was part of the police team bringing Dubey back from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain has tested positive for COVID-19.

So far the rest of the cops who were travelling in the same vehicle in which Dubey was being brought back after his arrest have tested negative. This was the same vehicle which the police claimed to have overturned and met with an accident after which Dubey attempted to flee before the encounter in Kanpur.

Vikas Dubey was killed on Friday morning after being critically injured in an alleged shootout with STF officials. He was shot when he reportedly tried to flee, following a road accident in which the vehicle he was travelling in overturned.

Dubey was taken to the emergency ward of the Hallett Hospital in a blood-soaked condition. SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar said that the doctors confirmed the death of Vikas Dubey.

According to reports, as the convoy bringing Dubey from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain reached Bhauti area under Barra police circle in Kanpur on Friday morning, the vehicle in which Vikas was seated, overturned after skidding on the road due to heavy rain.

Vikas, along with two other police personnel in the vehicle, was injured in the accident. As soon as Vikas was taken out of the vehicle, he allegedly snatched a pistol from the STF team and tried to fire at the police. He was fatally injured in retaliatory firing.

Vikas received a bullet injury on the chest which proved fatal. Two STF personnel were also injured in the encounter. Five members of the Vikas Dubey gang have been killed in police encounters over the past seven days.