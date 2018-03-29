After the success of Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, the combo of Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Dharmajan Bolgatty have reunited for Vikadakumaran, directed by Boban Samuel and bankrolled by Arun Gosh and Bijoy Chandren. Samuel had earlier worked in movies like Janapriyan, Romans, and Happy Journey.

Manasa Radhakrishnan plays the female lead in Vikadakumaran, Indrans, Baiju, Sunil Sukhada and others are playing key roles. The Malayalam film has the music of Rahul Raj, Ajay David Kachappilly's cinematography, and Deepu Joseph's editing.

While Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan was a comedy entertainer, the latest movie is a mystery thriller. Vishnu will be seen in the role of an advocate called Vinu and Dharmajan will be seen as a clerk with a judicial magistrate.

Vikadakumaran is a film about a gawky advocate who has big dreams with crooked intelligence.

The trailer has indicated that the movie is a right mix of a thriller, comedy, and action. It has all the elements to keep the viewers entertained for the runtime of over 120 minutes. The other attraction of the movie is said to be court-room scenes. It has to be seen how well the director has narrated the story:

