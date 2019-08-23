Learning things is very ordinary which takes time but self-learning is something extraordinary and not everyone is a great self-learner like Vijaysinh Sodha. Born and brought up in Rapar, Kutch, Gujarat he is one of the youngest entrepreneurs of the country. He had a great inclination towards starting his own business in the transport system and today he has succeeded in it by leaps and bounds. He is the CEO of Bhavani Transport Pvt Ltd – a leading transport system company of India. Apart from this, he is also the founder of Ravechi Stone, a well-known name in the field of construction.

Before becoming a businessman, he was into graphic designing. He contributed a lot in the digital marketing industry. With having a great social media knowledge, he was an expert in creating memes content of the trending topics then. However, at the age of 16, all his fellow classmates were worried about the board exams, Vijaysinh was building his goals to become a successful businessman. He was quoted saying, "Becoming a top businessman was my childhood dream. Today I feel grateful to God and all my loved ones who have supported me. Despite being from the digital marketing background, I was keen on having my own business of transport system and today I am proud of it."

He plans to expand his business and make Bhavani Transport available not just in Gujarat but across the country. When asked about Ravechi Stone, he has got some major plans for it as well. "I will reveal about it soon", he said. Vijaysinh Sodha is undoubtedly inspiring many youngsters to be a boss rather than working under someone.

