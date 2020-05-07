Despite the lockdown the preparations for Vijay's next movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 65, is happening at a brisk pace. The team has the plans to begin the project later this year. Although the movie has not been formally announced, plenty of rumours have been doing rounds. Here, we discuss what we know about the project, till now.

Who is the director?

For months, the names of Vetrimaaran, Sudha Kongara, Atlee Kumar and many others were associated with Thalapathy 65. In the end, it looks like AR Murugadoss has bagged the opportunity to direct Vijay for the fourth time after blockbuster movies like Thuppakki, Kaththi and Sarkar.

Looking at AR Murugadoss' recent movies, it appears like he has lost his Midas touch. His Darbar with Rajinikanth which was released earlier this year turned out to be a disaster at the box office. However, the director's combination with Vijay have always worked.

So, AR Murugadoss seems to be trying to get back to his winning ways with a Vijay film.

Production House

Sun Pictures is on a roll. Like before, the production is back into the business and funding biggies. It is now said to be producing Thalapathy 65. It had earlier produced AR Murugadoss and Vijay's Sarkar.

Music Director and Cinematographer

S Thaman will be reportedly scoring the music for Thalapathy 65. It is for the first time that he is composing songs for a Vijay-starrer. Whreas Santosh Sivan has been brought on board to handle the cinematography department.

Sivan had earlier cranked camera for a Vijay movie in Thuppakki and also worked in AR Murugadoss' other films like Spyder and Darbar.

Shooting Plans

The shooting was supposed to commence in August, but the plans might have gone for changes following the lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak. Vijay has to complete Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master before moving on to his next.