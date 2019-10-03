Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming movie, which is presently referred to as Thalapathy 64, has hit the floors. The shooting of the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial flick has commenced with a formal pooja in Chennai.

The makers of the film performed a customary pooja on Thursday, 3 October, to mark the beginning of the shooting on the auspicious period of Navaratri.

A picture from the muhurat is doing rounds on social media sites although there are no updates yet on whether Vijay and other members attended the function.

For the first time, Vijay is sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, who is now most-sought actor across the country. The latter, who was seen in the role of a villain in Rajinikanth's Petta, is once is doing the antagonist's character in the upcoming flick, say reports.

Malavika Mohanan has been brought on board to play the female lead, while Shanthnu will be seen in an important character in the movie. Malayalam actor Antony Varghese is part of the cast.

Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame has come up with an interesting story again. It is funded by XB Film Creators. The movie has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Sathya Soorryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing.

The makers are planning to release the movie in April 2020 on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

Meanwhile, Vijay's next movie Bigil is getting ready for release. The Atlee Kumar's film, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, is likely to be released on 24 October to coincide with the Diwali festival celebration.