The makers of Vijay's upcoming movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64, seem to be having a clear plan on promotional part of the flick. It is because they have already locked in the date for the title announcement of the flick along with the first look release.

The buzz in the tinsel town says that the first look along with the poster from Thalapathy 64 will be out on the eve of New Year. The team is planning to release a couple of posters from the flick which will double the joy of New Year celebration for Vijay fans. Thus kick-starting the film promotions.

Currently, Vijay and many others are busy with the shooting of Thalapathy 64 in New Delhi. A couple of days ago, a few photos of the actor on the sets were leaked online and went viral. The film's heroine Malavika Mohanan, Soundarya Nandakumar and a few other notable faces are filming their portions in the current schedule.

Movie for Tamil New Year

Vijay Sethupathi and Antony Varghese will be joining the shooting in December. The makers have planned to wrap up the filming by the end of February which gives ample of time for director Lokesh Kanagaraj to finish the post-production works.

The movie is scheduled for release in April on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has earned a good reputation by doing content-drive movies like Maanagaram and Kaithi, is teaming up with Vijay for the first time. This is a thriller and does not have the usual masala elements that we see in typical commercial flicks.

The Xavier Britto-produced untitled movie has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing.