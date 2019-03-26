Jackie Shroff has shared his views about working with Vijay in the upcoming untitled movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63. He has also revealed an interesting association that he had with the Tamil star's filmmaker-father SA Chandrasekhar.

In an interview, Jackie Shroff reportedly opened up about lesser-known fact when he revealed about working with SA Chandrasekhar in Hindi movie Kudrat Ka Kanoon. The Bollywood actor got the opportunity to bond with him after a long time as he landed in Chennai to play an important role in Thalapathy 63.

"It's just fab to work with Vijay, who is the son of SAC, my director from the film Kudrat Ka Kanoon. So catching up with his dad & the superstar(Vijay). Also Atlee, he's a great director. I'm rocking out there. They are looking after me like a child," he is quoted as saying.

Jackie Shroff, who made in Kollywood debut in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Aaranya Kaandam, has worked in Tamil movies like Rajinikanth's Kochadaiiyaan, Maayavan and working in a few films.

There are lots of reports which claim that Jackie Shroff is playing the role of a villain in Thalapathy 63. However, there is no official word about it, yet.

Currently, the shooting is happening at a brisk pace in Chennai and the makers want to wrap up the shoot by July end. The makers have plans to release the film for Diwali festival.

Going by the latest reports, Vijay plays a footballer and coach in the film which desires to fulfil his good friend Kathir's dreams in the sports. It is said to be a complete package filled with action, love and comedy. Nayanthara is his love interest in the flick.