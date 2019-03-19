Sun TV, which has returned to the business with a bang, has acquired the satellite rights of one more big project after Rajinikanth's Petta. The leading Tamil GEC (General Entertainment Channel) has bagged the TV rights of Vijay's upcoming movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63.

As per the reports, the channels sealed the deal for an undisclosed price, but people from the industry say that the channel has shelled out a record amount to beat the competition.

Thalapathy 63 is a sports drama which is filled with action and Vijay's trademark comedy. The film, reportedly, deals around the corruption associated with football sport in the country.

The film marks the third union of Vijay with Atlee after Theri and Mersal. Nayanthara plays the female lead in the flick, which is funded by AGS Entertainment.