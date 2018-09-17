Thalapathy Vijay's market dominance in Kerala is growing with each movie. It is clearly evident when we look at prices for the theatrical rights of his movies, which are witnessing considerable growth film after film. As a result, there is a good competition to acquire the distribution rights of his next flick Sarkar.

Rumours were rife that Volmart Films acquired the Sarkar theatrical rights for a record price, but the company has now denied the news. "Hi Guys, This is @volmartfims1 Proprietor, this one is fake news which was updated by @SarkarKeralaOfl , By, Saibaba Volmart Films. Sorry for Inconvenience for this Matter (16.09.2018). [sic]" the twitter handle of the distribution company posted.

It is now distributing Chiyaan Vikram's next movie Saamy Square.

Nonetheless, many distributors have reportedly thrown their hats in the ring to procure the Sarkar theatrical rights and Sun Pictures, the production house, is waiting for the best offer to come its way.

Thalapathy Vijay's previous movie Mersal had grossed Rs 15.5 crore at the Kerala box office. The theatrical rights were sold for Rs 6.6 crore.

Not just box office alone, Vijay's movies fetch good TRPs for TV channels. His Mersal and Theri registered 8.59 pts and 7.64 pts upon its premieres as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council.

The asking rate for Sarkar Kerala distribution rights is rumoured to be Rs 9 crore.

Coming to Sarkar, the shooting has been wrapped up recently and the post-production works are underway. AR Murugadoss-directorial has Keerthy Suresh enacting Thalapathy's love interest and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar doing an important character.