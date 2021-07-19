The controversy around Vijay's Rolls Royce Ghost is not over yet. After getting slammed by single-judge Justice SM Subramaniam for his earlier petition challenging the entry tax on his imported car, the actor has now approached the Madras High Court division bench over the recent order passed by justice.

Why Vijay is Not Happy?

The actor is reportedly unhappy with some of the remarks made by Justice SM Subramaniam. Hence, he has filed a petition which came up before Justice MM Sundresh and RN Manjula. However, the actor did not attach the previous order's judgment copy with the application, so judges ordered that they will admit the case once the necessary documents are submitted to the court.

As per the rule, a certified copy of the previous order should be mandatorily submitted for any appeal filed by a division bench. In case if a certified copy is not available, a web copy should be dispensed with the application.

What the Previous Order Said?

The Madras High Court slammed Vijay for seeking exemption of entry tax for his Rolls Royce Ghost Car which is imported from England in 2012. He has been asked to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

However, Justice SM Subramaniam made much noise on social media sites and media.

The Madras High Court observed that taxes play a big role in nation-building exercise as it helps the government to carry out social welfare programs. "In the State of Tamil Nadu, cine heroes have risen as rulers of the State and therefore, the people are under the impression that they are real heroes. Thus, they are not expected to behave like reel heroes. Tax evasion is to be construed as an anti-national habit, attitude and mindset and unconstitutional," the court is quoted as saying by The Hindu.

The judge stated that the heroes portray themselves as the champions of justice in films and slam the corruption in our system in films, but they evade tax in real-life "which is not in consonance with the provisions of the Statutes."