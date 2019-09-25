Thalapathy Vijay is one of the top stars of his generations in South India and undoubtedly biggest actors among his peers in Kollywood. It becomes evident with the fact that his movies have consistently grossed over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. So, it is not surprising to see him getting a fat pay-check to act in the films.

As per the industry insiders, the consistent performance of his films at the box office of Vijay's films have made the producers offer him big money as remuneration. He is the only South Indian actor after Rajinikanth and Prabhas whose movies have grossed Rs 200+ crore at the worldwide box office in the recent years.

Vijay's Salary for Bigil Revealed

Hence, Vijay, who used to get around Rs 20-25 crore as salary per movie, has witnessed hike in his remuneration by over 50 percent for his latest movies. If the sources from the industry have to be believed, the 45-year old is getting around Rs 35-40 crore as remuneration for his latest movie Bigil.

Bigil is a sports drama which has a universal appeal. Not just from the Tamil market, the makers are expecting his movie to set the box office on fire in Karnataka, Kerala and the two Telugu-speaking states.

According to the industry insiders, Vijay's market in Andhra and Telangana are increasing film after film, while his movies have often done impressive business in Kerala. In the recent years, there has been a demand for the Hindi dubbing rights of his movies, thereby helping his films to expand its reach.

Last but not the least, the overseas centres are also contributing big for his films. These factors have made the producers pay hefty remunerations for Thalapathy.

Bigil is a sports drama, directed by Atlee Kumar. Nayanthara plays the female lead in the flick, which will release for Diwali festival, next month.