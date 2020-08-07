The wedding date of Vijay's niece Sneha Britto with Atharvaa's brother Akash Murali has been fixed. The couple will tie the knot on 23 August at the Santhome Church in Chennai.

Atharvaa's brother Akash Murali and Sneha Britto studied together in Singapore and fell in love. However, the families did not approve initially since they both belonged to different religions. Finally, the couple convinced the elders and sought approval.

Coming to the wedding, it will be a close-knit event which is restricted to limited guests due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The families have assured the authorities of taking all the Covid-19 safety precautions.

Akash Murali and Sneha Britto had their engagement in December 2019 at the Leela Palace in Chennai.

Akash Murali, son of late actor Murali, is prepping up for his debut in his films and owns a restaurant. Sneha Britto is also into hotel industry and runs educational institutions.

Sneha Britto is the daughter of Xavier Britto, producer of Vijay's upcoming movie Master. She is the granddaughter of filmmaker-actor SA Chandrasekhar.