Kollywood stars are preferring young directors over experienced filmmakers these days. Be it Rajinikanth or Karthi, the big names are showing faith in budding directors. Thalapathy Vijay too is one among them who is open to working with no-so-big directors.

Vijay has been working with young filmmakers for some time. One such example is Atlee, who got the opportunity to work with Thalapathy just after his debut movie Raja Rani. The actor had taken up the said project after rejecting a couple of scripts narrated by leading filmmakers that include Shankar, whose latest film Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan is rumoured to be dropped.

Now, Thalapathy once again seems to have trusted a young director while there is a long list of filmmakers who have approached him for their projects. Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame is believed to have impressed the actor with his script and expected to direct the Velayudham star's next film.

Currently, Lokesh is working on Karthi's upcoming film Kaidhi and will move on to Vijay's film. The actor is busy with Atlee Kumar's untitled film. Rumour mills say that Vijay might join hands with Mohan Raja of Thani Oruvan fame before taking up Lokesh's project.