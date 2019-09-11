AGS Entertainment has closed the deal related to the Telugu dubbing rights of Vijay's upcoming movie Bigil. The much-hyped Tamil movie will be distributed by East Coast Productions in Andhra and Telangana.

Speaking with the International Business Times, Mahesh S Koneru from East Coast Productions, shared his excitement on associating with Bigil. "It is one of the biggest movies to be made in South India and we have been following it for months now. Bigil is not a regular Vijay movie. The film has universal content and we believe it will be loved by the Telugu audience as well,"

Talking about the price given to the theatrical rights, Mahesh S Koneru said, "Vijay's market has been growing exponentially in Andhra and Telangana over the last couple of years. So, we wanted to associate with the film and paid a record amount for it.," It is sold for approximately Rs 9 crore.

Vijay's hit movie Mersal theatrical rights were sold for Rs 5.5 crore, while Sarkar rights were reportedly sold for Rs 7.5 crore.

However, Archana Kalpathi, CEO of AGS Entertainment, was the first to formally announce about the latest deal on Twitter and wrote, "Happy to announce that #Bigil Telugu rights have been bagged by @smkoneru and @EastCoastPrdns #Bigil will be screened across 400 screens in AP and Telangana this Diwali . [sic]"

"Extremely proud to be associated with #Bigil Telugu version.. a prestigious project that will have a massive release simultaneously this Diwali along with the Tamil version. Heartfelt thanks to Vijay sir, @Atlee_dir sir, @archanakalpathi Ma'am, @Ags_production & @Jagadishbliss. [sic]" Mahesh S Konero thanked AGS Entertainment.

Bigil, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, is a sports-drama which reunited Vijay with director Atlee Kumar for the third time after blockbuster movies like Theri and Mersal.