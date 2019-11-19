The look of Vijay in his upcoming movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64, has been leaked online. A couple of pictures from the shooting spot have unofficially made it to internet.

In one of the pictures, Vijay is seen wearing a pair of cooling glass, lanyard with identification holder, and a bracelet in his right hand. He is sporting a moustache and a beard. The actor looks simple, yet impressive in his new avatar.

In another photo, Vijay is resting on a bench, while the crew is getting ready for a shot. The pictures have now gone viral. The shooting is progressing in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the production house has flung into action and raised a complaint with Twitter reportedly under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). The pictures are being removed from individual accounts and fans club have warned people from sharing the snaps for the fearing of losing their accounts on the platform.

Yoww Thalapathy 64 leaked pic yaaru tweet panadhinga ya aprm avlodha Id



Paathukonga

?#Bigil #Thalapathy64 pic.twitter.com/fXSL2G60y9 — ♥тнalapaтнι verιyan ѕaĸтнι♥ (@Sakthivj007) November 19, 2019

There are reports that the movie has a college story. It was said that the flick was inspired by Kamal Haasan's yesteryear movie Nammavar and Vijay had advised Lokesh Kanagaraj to acquire the remake rights to be on the safer side. But sources have said that the flick has no connection to the Ulaganayagan's 1994 film.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has Vijay Sethupathi playing an important role. Malavika Mohanan is the female lead in the movie, while Andrea Jeremiah will be seen in a key character. Antony Varghese, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Ramya Subaramanian, Soundarya Nandakumar and many others are part of Thalapathy 64.

The Tamil movie has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing.