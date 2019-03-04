Vijay seems like going to look as ever as young in his upcoming Tamil movie, which is presently referred to as Thalapathy 63. If we go by the latest pictures of Thalapathy doing rounds online, the actor has lost some weight for the Atlee Kumar-directorial flick.

The 44-year old attended a wedding on Sunday, 3 March. His mother Shobha and wife Sangeetha are also spotted at the wedding. His presence, as always, caught the attention of the guests and many among them took the actor's pictures and videos and shared it social media sites.

The photos and the videos indicate that Vijay is going to have a matured look, yet his face would have freshness of a youth. The grey hairs in his beard indicate the signs of his age. The pictures and video have now become the talking point among the fans of the actor.

It has to be noted that Vijay had sported salt-and-pepper beard in his recent movie Sarkar, while he was seen in multiple avatars in Mersal. Check out the looks sported by the actor in the recent movies below:

Although the makers have not spoken yet about the genre, reports have been claiming Thalapathy 63 to be a sports drama. Vijay is said to be playing a footballer, who takes on the corruption in the football association, while trying to throw light on the struggles faced by the sports in the cricket-crazy country.

Currently, the filming is underway in Chennai. The Vijay-starrer has completed significant portion of shooting and things have gone as per the plan, so far. As a result, there were rumours of Thalapathy 63 releasing much earlier than expected were doing rounds.

Howveer, the sources from the production house have stated that the movie would be released for Diwali 2019 as planned before. AGS Entertainment-produced film has Nayanthara playing the female lead.