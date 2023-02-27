Thalapathy Vijay's Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is red-hot and trending. The team is currently in Kashmir shooting for a key action sequence, post which the Chennai schedule will begin. According to the buzz, Leo will be a part of Lokesh's cinematic universe which already has Karthy's Kaithi and Kamal Hassan's Vikram. There are reports that Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Karthy will make a brief cameo appearance in the film.

Touted to be a dreadful gangster saga, the star cast includes Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Mansoor Ali Khan. The film is scheduled to release on October 19, 2023.

Meanwhile, there is a buzz that the film has already made a whopping Rs 400 Cr from its prerelease business. Several online media houses are publishing the breakup figures. Here we go:

Streaming rights to Netflix: Rs 120 crore (Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada)

TV satellite rights to Sun Network: Rs 70 crore

Sony Music: Rs 18 crore

Hindi dubbed satellite rights pegged at Rs 30 crore

TamilNadu theatre rights pegged at Rs 75 crore

Overseas rights at Rs 50 crore

Theatre rights for Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at Rs 35 crore

Rest of India at Rs 15 crore

And the total sums up to Rs 413 crore, the first for any Tamil film. Meanwhile, director Mysskin, who is playing one of the villains, has wrapped up his portion in Kashmir. The director wrote an emotional letter to the team that states, "My Lokesh Kanagaraj were working as a qualified director, with love, strictness and a common thought process, like a warrior on a battlefield. He hugged me after my last shot, and I kissed him."