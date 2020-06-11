The countdown has begun for the birthday of Thalapathy Vijay. He will be turning a year older on 22 June. His online fans are now silently preparing to set the social media on fire on his special day.

Thalapathy's Message to Fans

Even as his fans are planning, Vijay has sent a message to his fans club to to conduct birthday celebration in grand manner. He has reminded them that it is not wise to engage in large-scale celebration in the current times when the poor are struggling for their two-square meals.

However, Vijay has asked them to continue their Covid-19 relief work and help the people in need which would bring smile on the faces of poor people.

Birthday Treat

As far as the birthday treat from Vijay is concerned, the makers are expected to release a poster or two on 22 June. Whereas the fans are hoping that a teaser or the trailer from the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial might be out on his special day.

So far, the makers have not revealed about the plans and sources say that the teaser or trailer might be out only once the release date of Master is announced.

The film was originally planned for release on 9 April. However, the lockdown has forced the makers to push their plans indefinitely.

Master is a crime thriller in which Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of antagonist. Malavika Mohanan plays the female lead in the movie, which has Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Srinath, Prem and others are part of the cast.

The Vijay-starrer has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing.