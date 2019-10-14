Vijay's latest movie Bigil is billed as the actor's costliest-ever movie. The Atlee Kumar-directorial is made with the budget of Rs 180 crore by AGS Entertainment and the good news is that the movie has already recovered 60 percent of its investment.

Yes, the makers have been selling the rights of the movies after due consideration. Now, they have successfully sold the digital rights for Amazon Prime for a record amount. If the reports on the online websites are to be believed, the it has paid Rs 20 crore for the online streaming rights.

Prior to this, the makers have sold the theatrical rights of overseas to United India Exporters and X Gen Studio for Rs 30 crore, Telugu rights for East Coast Productions for Rs 9 crore, Kerala rights for Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames for estimated rate of Rs 8 crore, Karnataka rights for Gokul Raj for estimated price of Rs 8 crore, South Indian satellite rights to Sun Pictures for Rs 28 crore and audio rights for Sony Music for rumoured price of Rs 3.5 crore.

Add Rs 20 crore from digital rights, the total pre-release business made by the Vijay-starrer, so far, stands at Rs 106.5 crore. It means the film has already recovered close to 60 percent of its investment.

The deal is yet to be finalised on the Tamil Nadu rights and Hindi dubbing along with satellite rights which could easily add another Rs 100+ crore to its tally. In total, the pre-release business of Atlee's film, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, might easily cross Rs 210+ crore.

Telugu dubbing rights (Andhra and Telangana): Rs 9 crore

Kerala theatrical rights: Rs 8 crore

Karnataka theatrical rights: Rs 8 crore

Overseas distribution rights: Rs 30 crore

South Indian satellite rights: Rs 28 crore

Audio rights: Rs 3.5 crore

Digital streaming rights: Rs 20 crore