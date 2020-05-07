Vijay's blockbuster movie Bigil was one of the biggest hits at the box office in Kollywood in 2019. The film was dubbed into Telugu and had a simultaneous release. However, the Kannada version did not see the light of the day then in Karnataka.

Udaya TV

Now, the Altee Kumar's Bigil is ready for its TV premiere. Yes, the dubbed Kannada version of Bigil will have its TV premiere on Udaya TV at 6.30 pm on Thursday, 7 May. With the dubbing movies getting good response from the Kannada audience, the Vijay-starrer is expected to garner good viewership.

Jagamalla Premiere

Recently, Ajith Kumar's Jagamalla, the Kannada dubbed version of Tamil movie Viswasam, was telecast on the same channel. It looks like this response has given the confidence to the channel to air more dubbed movies as Udaya TV is ready to premiere Ram Charan and Samantha's hit Telugu movie Rangasthalam on Friday, 8 May.

Bigil Box Office

Coming back to Bigil, it is a sports-drama which united Atlee Kumar with Vijay after superhit movies like Theri and Mersal. The Tamil movie, which was released in over 4000 screens in two languages, cashed in on the extended Deepavali holiday weekend by grossing around Rs 95 crore in its first week in Tamil Nadu.

The movie was released to gigantic hype and minted Rs 25.6 crore on the first day itself in its home territory of Tamil Nadu.The movie, which had Nayanthara in the female lead, made around Rs 210 crore at the worldwide box office in its first week.

Vijay played dual roles in the film which was about a gangster and former footballer turning coach of Tamil Nadu's women's football team. How he motivates them to win the National Level tournament forms the crux of the story.