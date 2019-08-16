Prabhas's Saaho fever might be gripping the nation as the countdown has started for its release, but it is not the top most-awaited movie of South India. A poll conducted by a leading Telugu box-office website has given out an interesting result.

Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil film Bigil, as per a poll conducted by Andhra Box Office, is the most-awaited movie of 2019. The Atlee Kumar's film has secured 43 per cent of votes in the poll which had the participation of over 60,000 accounts on Twitter.

Bigil is a sports-drama in which Vijay plays the role of a footballer. It is scheduled for release during Diwali and the movie is likely to be dubbed into Telugu too.

Saaho is in the second place by getting 32 per cent of votes. The result has come as a surprise because the poll was conducted by a Telugu website, where a Tamil film has been polled maximum votes. It has to be noted that the Prabhas's starrer is a multilingual film and has already created a lot of buzz in the other languages as well.

The most surprising part of the story is that Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a multilingual, just garnering 15 percent of votes. The historical-fiction film will be out on 2 October. The film has some of the big names of leading film industries that include Amitabh Bachchan (Bollywood), Sudeep (Kannada) and Vijay Sethupathi (Tamil).

And Rajinikanth's Darbar has ended at the fourth position by getting 11 percent of the votes. The AR Murugadoss' creation will hit the screens for Pongal 2020.

Although Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Darbar have got least number of votes than Prabhas-starrer Saaho and Vijay's Bigil, the craze on ground is at different levels and both the movies have the potential to set new records at the box office, say trade trackers.