Vijay's much-anticipated Beast trailer is here and it's rocking. The action-packed trailer is already trending on social media platforms, however, netizens are quick to point out the film's striking resemblance with Money Heist and Yogi Babu's Gurkha.

Money Heist is Netflix's cult bank robbery thriller that has a huge fanbase across the globe. The series is about a mastermind Professor who has plans to pull off the biggest bank robbery in recorded history. He also recruits eight people with different abilities to carry off the mission. However, Vijay's role seems to have been inspired by Gandia, a hostage and former head of bank security, who joins the police force to crack down on the members of the heist group.

From the trailer, it looks like Vijay will play the role of an officer (known as Beast) who routes on a mission to save people from a mall hijack. The action-packed trailer has 2.8 crores views already. Directed by Nelson, Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady and the film is all set to grace screens on April 13.

Money heist

Anils to Nelson Dilipkumar#MoneyHeist #Gurkha#diehard #BeastTrailer ? pic.twitter.com/XNQ1akXkQc

And James kannada punith sir entry scene kagfs ending war jet scene — santosh (@Santoshgp46) April 2, 2022

Well, it's not just Money Heist, fans have also pointed out a striking resemblance between Vijay's character and Walter White from Breaking Bad. Some also opined how Beast would be an extended version of Yogi Babu's Gurkha.

Several fans also pointed out how it is too early to compare both films.

#BeastTrailer - To those who are saying "Gurkha, Money heist, Sanak, die hard madhri iruku"



Please understand.. Invasion thriller is a genre.. #Maanaadu vandha apovum timeloop copy nu sonnanga.. it's a genre..✌️ Screenplay matters..?#BeastModeON #Beast pic.twitter.com/PWIHhNRbed — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 2, 2022

In what basis is #Beast a copy of Money Heist? Clearly you guys haven't seen enough film/series or have the basic knowledge to understand the simple difference between heist and invasion thriller ?. pic.twitter.com/pIF83t8aGC — ياثوشان (@Jathushh) April 2, 2022

Interestingly, Ajith has caught the Money Heist craze too. AK 61, helmed by H Vinoth, is expected to be an edge-of-the-seat bank heist thriller. And the inside scoop is that the Mankatha actor will once again don a negative character in this action flick. Well, we all know the popularity of Money Heist has caught the South Indian stars too and of course, subjects based on bank robberies are a rare breed in Kollywood, so the excitement is double.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Tabu, Prakash Raj and Yogi Babu have been approached for important roles. If all goes well, the team is planning for a grand Deepavali release. Rumours are also rife that the team has shortlisted Vallamai as its title. However, an official announcement is expected soon. Ajith will be back with his infamous grey hair and beard look for this thriller.