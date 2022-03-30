The trailers of two upcoming South Indian biggies – Vijay's Beast and Sudeep's Vikrant Rona – are releasing on the same day. Yes, the promotional clips of both flicks will be out on April 2.

Sun Pictures Announcement

Sun Pictures on Wednesday announced that the trailer of its Beast will be out on April 2. "The much-awaited #BeastTrailer is releasing on April 2nd @ 6 PM Namma aattam inimey vera maari irukum ," it tweeted.

In the attached clip, he is wearing the attires of an aircraft pilot

Vijay's Beast is scheduled to release on April 13 on the occasion of Tamil New Year. It is clashing with pan-India biggie KGF 2, which stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the leads.

The film has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead with Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Sathish Krishnan and others are in the supporting cast. It has Anirudh's music, Manoj Paramahamsa's music and R Nirmal's editing.

Vikrant Rona Trailer

Director Anup Bhandari made the announcement of Vikrant Rona trailer release on Twitter. He wrote, "Announcing the arrival of the Devil! #VikrantRonaReleaseTeaser at 9:55 AM on Apr 2nd. #VikrantRona @KicchaSudeep @nirupbhandari @neethaofficial @Asli_Jacqueline @JackManjunath @shaliniartss @Alankar_Pandian @ZeeStudios. [sic]"

It is one of the biggest movies being made in the Kannada film industry and it will be a pan-India release. However, the date of the film's release is likely to be announced in the trailer.

Sudeep's Vikrant Rona is a fantasy action-adventure thriller in which Nirup Bhandari is playing a key role. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez performed a special role and done an extended cameo.