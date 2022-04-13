Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is here. Looks like the Nelson directorial missed to impress the critics. Though Vijay's performance has been lauded in this hostage drama, the lackluster writing seems to be a letdown.

Vijay plays the role of an ex RAW agent Veeraraghavan, who entangles in a hostage situation when terrorists hijack a mall. He then routes on a mission to save innocent lives. Selvaraghavan plays the negotiator between the government and terrorists.

Directed by Nelson, Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady. Anirudh is the music director while the star cast also includes Yogi Babu, Aparna Das, and others.

Let's take a look at what critics have to say:

HT Entertainment praised the actor's performance but called the writing 'flippant'. "Vijay shines in this mall invasion thriller that's bogged down by flippant writing."

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala have it 3 stars. He wrote, "#Beast [3/5] : A Mall Invasion Thriller.. One man show of #Thalapathy @actorvijay. He is #BeastModeON from start to end.. His Action and dance - All Verithanam. All fans will be satisfied and happy.."

Times Of India gave the film 2.5 stars. The review reads, "The director seems to have banked entirely on his star to carry the film, but with a script that hardly offers him anything to work with, even Vijay can only do so much with his star power."

Though the film has opened to mixed responses among critics, fans are in full-on beast mode since the morning.