Sun Pictures doubled the New Year celebration today through a big surprise. A new poster from Vijay's forthcoming movie Beast was released online.

How is New Beast Poster?

First things first. A serious look of Vijay has been revealed. In the poster, Thalapathy is seen in a salt-and-pepper look as the actor is seen sporting grey hairs with a moustache and a beard.

Bruises on the face and unruly hairs have a story in itself.

The poster has also made an important announcement. Well, Beast will release in the month of April, as per the promotional material. However, date has not been mentioned.

However, it goes without saying that big Tamil movies are released for Tamil New Year on April 14 and Vijay's movies used to release around this festive time.

Beast vs KGF 2

While the news has been welcomed by the fans, it has taken industry insiders by a surprise. It is because there are few big movies lined up for release. Notably, Yash's multilingual film KGF: Chapter 2 is releasing on 14 April.

KGF is releasing in multiple languages and riding on a good hype. Although it is no match to Vijay's stardom and popularity, still the clash might impact each other's business.

Beast is a black comedy action thriller, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie has Pooja Hegde as the female lead with Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Aparna Das, Sathish Krishnan, VTV Ganesh and others in the cast.

The movie is funded by the leading production and distribution house Sun Pictures. So, the release will be big.

Whereas KGF 2 is a sequel to blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Prashanth Neel-directorial tells the story of rise and fall of Rocky Bhai, the most powerful gangster in the world. In the second instalment, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have been roped in to play key roles.

The first instalment of Yash-starrer was distributed by Vishal Film Factory and second part might be distributed by a different company.