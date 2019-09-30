The stage is getting ready for the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada. Like the last few seasons, there will not have the presence of commoners, but only celebrities will be part of Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show.

Probable Names

There have been many rumours on the probable contestants. The latest buzz is that shepherd-singer Hanumantha, who has won a lot of fan following ever since taking part in Zee Kannada's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa season 15, has been approached and he seems to be interested to take part in the Kannada reality show.

Shwetha R Prasad, who is a popular name in Kannada television, is taking part in Bigg Boss Kannada season 7. Shivaraj KR Pete, who shot to fame with Zee Kannada's Comedy Khiladigalu, actor-comedian Kuri Prathap and actress Parul Yadav are said to be the contestants in the Colors Super-aired show.

On the other hand, Ragini Dwidevi and Sharmila Mandre have denied the rumours which claimed that they are entering the show. Some unconfirmed reports in a Kannada news channel have said that Amoolya has been approached and she is considering the offer.

Actress Vijayalakshmi, who was in the news in the recent months after pleading help from the Kannada and Tamil film industries for medical purpose, has been approached by the channel. She is expected to enter the house considering her poor financial condition.

The launch date of the show has been rescheduled to 13 October from 21 October.