The sudden and untimely death of actress and director Vijaya Nirmala has shaken the industry. She has been one of the supporting pillars in the industry and was known for her kind hearted nature. She was born on February 20, 1946, in Tamil Nadu.

Her father worked in film production and that is how she began her career in films. She has a son Naresh, who is also an actor, from her first marriage to Krishna Murthy. After divorcing her first husband, she married actor Krishna.

On her sudden demise, actors from Telugu film fraternity have paid their respects to the legendary actress and even took to social media to extend their support and condolences to the family.

Actor Jr NTR tweeted, "Vijaya Nirmala garu was a pioneering filmmaker whose life is an inspiration for many. Extremely saddened to hear the news, extending my deepest to her family. #RIPVijayaNirmalagaru." (sic).

Her son, actor Naresh took to Twitter to declare the death of his mother and shared that her body will be kept at their residence in Nanakramguda and that her final rites will be performed on June 28.

Her body will be kept at our residence ( Nanakramguda) today from 11am Her final rites will be held tomorrow, that is, 28.6.2019.

Further information will be updated .

pic.twitter.com/MorRuNOXCM — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) June 27, 2019

Sri Venkateswara Creations, a Dil Raju banner also tweeted that the death of the actress is a loss to the industry. They also shared an update about Maharshi's 50 Days celebrations, and said that the press meet and celebrations which had to happen on Thursday will be postponed for later.

Actors like Manchu Lakshmi, Sudheer Babu, Allari Naresh and others also took to their social media and many politicians like Venkaiah Naidu, Nara Chandara Babu Naidu and Nara Lokesh have also shared the deepest condolences to the family.

My deepest condolences to Krishna garu family on the sudden demise of vijaynirmala aunty. She was a force to reckon w. A true iconoclast. She stood for a lot of things important. May her soul rest in eternal peace. She came and truly conquered. A life fully lived.@ItsActorNaresh — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) June 27, 2019